On Sunday, Jake McCarthy (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .247 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 15 walks.

McCarthy has had a hit in 29 of 51 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 12 times (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 51 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 10 games this season (19.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 21 of 51 games (41.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .275 AVG .206 .308 OBP .329 .451 SLG .235 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 6 22/5 K/BB 13/10 11 SB 6

