Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on July 2 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Moreno has had a hit in 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (25.8%).
- In 62 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- In 32.3% of his games this year, Moreno has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (24.2%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.306
|AVG
|.232
|.333
|OBP
|.279
|.352
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|3
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
