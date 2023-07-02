The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .254 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 23 of 42 games this year (54.8%), including eight multi-hit games (19.0%).

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (26.2%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has driven in a run in 16 games this season (38.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 45.2% of his games this year (19 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .292 AVG .215 .324 OBP .301 .662 SLG .462 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 22/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings