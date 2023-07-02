The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .311.

Rivera has picked up a hit in 27 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In 34.9% of his games this season, Rivera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 46.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.6%.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .286 AVG .333 .282 OBP .384 .371 SLG .423 4 XBH 7 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 12/0 K/BB 17/7 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings