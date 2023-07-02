The Los Angeles Angels (44-41) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-34), at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (10-2) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (1-5) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (10-2, 3.02 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (1-5, 3.77 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (10-2) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.02 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 17 games this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

The Angels will send Detmers (1-5) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.

Detmers is looking to extend a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Detmers is aiming for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 outings this season.

