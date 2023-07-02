Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Angels on July 2, 2023
The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Shohei Ohtani and others in this contest.
Diamondbacks vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gallen Stats
- The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (10-2) will make his 18th start of the season.
- He has 10 quality starts in 17 chances this season.
- Gallen has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.02 ERA ranks 13th, 1.093 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th.
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Brewers
|Jun. 21
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 16
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 11
|5.2
|10
|5
|5
|5
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 4
|6.0
|9
|3
|2
|6
|1
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .289/.369/.508 so far this season.
- Marte has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples, 30 home runs, 45 walks and 67 RBI (98 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .306/.391/.666 so far this year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 30
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 27
|3-for-3
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 44 walks and 42 RBI (77 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .260/.367/.486 so far this season.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
