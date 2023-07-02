The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Shohei Ohtani and others in this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (10-2) will make his 18th start of the season.

He has 10 quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Gallen has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.02 ERA ranks 13th, 1.093 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Jun. 27 6.0 5 4 4 4 2 at Brewers Jun. 21 7.0 3 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 7.0 6 1 1 7 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 5.2 10 5 5 5 2 vs. Braves Jun. 4 6.0 9 3 2 6 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .289/.369/.508 so far this season.

Marte has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples, 30 home runs, 45 walks and 67 RBI (98 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .306/.391/.666 so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 0 5 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 27 3-for-3 2 2 2 9 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 44 walks and 42 RBI (77 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .260/.367/.486 so far this season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

