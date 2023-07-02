On Sunday, July 2, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (50-34) visit the Los Angeles Angels (44-41) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with a start time of 4:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks will be eyeing a series sweep.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Angels have +100 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (10-2, 3.02 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (1-5, 3.77 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Diamondbacks and Angels game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (-120), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Diamondbacks bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 26 (68.4%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have gone 25-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 3-2 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have won in 17, or 51.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Angels have been victorious 15 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Angels as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Christian Walker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.