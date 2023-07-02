The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in baseball with 97 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Arizona is sixth in MLB with a .435 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks are fourth in MLB with a .263 batting average.

Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (429 total).

The Diamondbacks' .330 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.6 times per game to rank third in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.326).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (10-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Gallen has 10 quality starts this year.

Gallen will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Zack Littell 6/30/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Tommy Henry Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels - Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Kodai Senga 7/5/2023 Mets - Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 7/6/2023 Mets - Home Tommy Henry Carlos Carrasco 7/7/2023 Pirates - Home Ryne Nelson Rich Hill 7/8/2023 Pirates - Home Zac Gallen Mitch Keller

