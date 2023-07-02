Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (44-41) and Arizona Diamondbacks (50-34) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:07 PM ET on July 2.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (10-2, 3.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (1-5, 3.77 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 26, or 68.4%, of those games.

Arizona has entered 38 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 26-12 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 429 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule