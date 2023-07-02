On Sunday, Christian Walker (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Angels.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks while batting .273.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

In 63.8% of his games this year (51 of 80), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 18.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has driven home a run in 34 games this year (42.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .277 AVG .269 .353 OBP .324 .547 SLG .481 22 XBH 19 9 HR 7 25 RBI 29 28/17 K/BB 29/13 1 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings