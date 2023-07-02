Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, Christian Walker (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Angels.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks while batting .273.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.8% of his games this year (51 of 80), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 18.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has driven home a run in 34 games this year (42.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.277
|AVG
|.269
|.353
|OBP
|.324
|.547
|SLG
|.481
|22
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|29
|28/17
|K/BB
|29/13
|1
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Detmers (1-5) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 3.77 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
