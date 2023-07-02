The Arizona Cardinals are +20000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire NFL as of December 31.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.

Arizona ranked 22nd in total offense (323.5 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last season the Cardinals had three wins away from home, but just one at home.

Arizona won just one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.

In addition, Murray rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.

James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

Conner also had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one TD.

In the passing game a season ago, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, catching 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Isaiah Simmons delivered 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +5000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +5000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

