Zaven Collins is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Arizona Cardinals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Zaven Collins Injury Status

Collins is currently not listed as injured.

Zaven Collins 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 100 Tackles (11.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Other Cardinals Players

Zaven Collins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 2 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 3 Rams 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 5 Eagles 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 2.0 2.0 8 0 1 Week 7 Saints 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 8 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 1.0 7 1 1 Week 10 @Rams 0.0 1.0 3 0 1 Week 11 49ers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 12 Chargers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 14 Patriots 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 15 @Broncos 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 6 0 1 Week 17 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 7 0 1

