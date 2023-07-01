Zach Pascal: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Zach Pascal's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Arizona Cardinals against the Washington Commanders. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Zach Pascal Injury Status
Pascal is currently not on the injury report.
Zach Pascal 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|19 TAR, 15 REC, 150 YDS, 1 TD
Zach Pascal Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|21.00
|349
|135
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|26.15
|351
|136
|2023 ADP
|-
|750
|243
Zach Pascal 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Lions
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|2
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|3
|3
|18
|0
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Steelers
|2
|2
|57
|1
|Week 9
|@Texans
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 13
|Titans
|3
|2
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 15
|@Bears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Divisional
|Giants
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|2
|2
|11
|0
