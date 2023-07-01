Zach Pascal's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Arizona Cardinals against the Washington Commanders. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Zach Pascal Injury Status

Pascal is currently not on the injury report.

Zach Pascal 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 19 TAR, 15 REC, 150 YDS, 1 TD

Zach Pascal Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 21.00 349 135 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 26.15 351 136 2023 ADP - 750 243

Other Cardinals Players

Zach Pascal 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Lions 1 1 7 0 Week 2 Vikings 2 2 14 0 Week 3 @Commanders 3 3 18 0 Week 4 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 2 2 57 1 Week 9 @Texans 1 1 8 0 Week 10 Commanders 2 1 10 0 Week 11 @Colts 1 1 9 0 Week 13 Titans 3 2 16 0 Week 14 @Giants 1 1 5 0 Week 15 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Divisional Giants 1 1 4 0 Championship Game 49ers 1 0 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 2 2 11 0

