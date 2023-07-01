The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Zach Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals opening the year with a tilt against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Zach Ertz Injury Status

Ertz is currently not on the injured list.

Zach Ertz 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 69 TAR, 47 REC, 406 YDS, 4 TD

Zach Ertz Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 68.60 194 19 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 57.50 249 33 2023 ADP - 211 25

Zach Ertz 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Chiefs 4 2 14 1 Week 2 @Raiders 11 8 75 0 Week 3 Rams 10 6 45 0 Week 4 @Panthers 6 6 47 1 Week 5 Eagles 10 6 48 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 10 7 70 0 Week 7 Saints 4 2 21 0 Week 8 @Vikings 5 4 34 1 Week 9 Seahawks 8 5 40 1 Week 10 @Rams 1 1 12 0

