Zach Ertz: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Zach Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals opening the year with a tilt against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Zach Ertz Injury Status
Ertz is currently not on the injured list.
Zach Ertz 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|69 TAR, 47 REC, 406 YDS, 4 TD
Zach Ertz Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|68.60
|194
|19
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|57.50
|249
|33
|2023 ADP
|-
|211
|25
Zach Ertz 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|4
|2
|14
|1
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|11
|8
|75
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|10
|6
|45
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|6
|6
|47
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|10
|6
|48
|0
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|10
|7
|70
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|4
|2
|21
|0
|Week 8
|@Vikings
|5
|4
|34
|1
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|8
|5
|40
|1
|Week 10
|@Rams
|1
|1
|12
|0
