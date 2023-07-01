The 2023 campaign kicks off for Victor Dimukeje when the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Victor Dimukeje Injury Status

Dimukeje is currently not listed as injured.

Victor Dimukeje 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
13 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Victor Dimukeje 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 2 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 5 Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 6 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 7 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 8 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 15 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

