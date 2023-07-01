Trey McBride: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Trey McBride when the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Trey McBride Injury Status
McBride is currently listed as active.
Trey McBride 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|39 TAR, 29 REC, 265 YDS, 1 TD
Trey McBride Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|32.50
|300
|45
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|55.07
|257
|34
|2023 ADP
|-
|237
|30
Trey McBride 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|3
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Rams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 11
|49ers
|4
|4
|14
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Week 14
|Patriots
|6
|3
|28
|0
|Week 15
|@Broncos
|5
|4
|55
|0
|Week 16
|Buccaneers
|4
|3
|17
|0
|Week 17
|@Falcons
|10
|7
|78
|1
|Week 18
|@49ers
|3
|3
|41
|0
