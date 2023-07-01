Tony Jones Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals will square off against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6 of the 2023 campaign. All of Jones' numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Tony Jones Jr. Injury Status

Jones is currently not on the injury report.

Is Jones your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Tony Jones Jr. 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 21 CAR, 70 YDS (3.3 YPC), 2 TD 6 TAR, 4 REC, 21 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Jones and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tony Jones Jr. Fantasy Insights

At the RB position, Jones is currently the 45th-ranked fantasy player (158th overall), posting 21.1 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

In Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, Jones posted 5.2 fantasy points, carrying the ball eight times for 31 yards (3.9 yards per carry) with four receptions for 21 yards as a receiver.

Other Cardinals Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tony Jones Jr. 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Panthers 12 34 2 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 8 31 0 4 21 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.