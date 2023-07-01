Rashad Fenton is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Arizona Cardinals square off against the Washington Commanders in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Rashad Fenton Injury Status

Fenton is currently listed as active.

Rashad Fenton 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 28 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rashad Fenton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 2 Chargers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 3 @Colts 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 5 Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

