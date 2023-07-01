The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Myjai Sanders and the Arizona Cardinals opening the year with a bout versus the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Myjai Sanders Injury Status

Sanders is currently not on the injured list.

Myjai Sanders 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 23 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Myjai Sanders 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 6 @Seahawks 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Rams 1.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 11 49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 14 Patriots 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Broncos 1.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 17 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 @49ers 0.0 1.0 2 0 0

