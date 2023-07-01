In Week 11 of the 2023 season, Michael Carter and the Arizona Cardinals will square off against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're seeking Carter's stats, here's everything you need to know.

In his last three games, Carter has rushed for 2 yards on two carries (0.7 ypg).

Michael Carter Injury Status

Carter is currently not on the injured list.

Michael Carter 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 8 CAR, 38 YDS (4.8 YPC), 0 TD 20 TAR, 15 REC, 68 YDS, 0 TD

Michael Carter Fantasy Insights

Among players at the RB position, Carter is currently the 78th-ranked player in fantasy (306th overall), with 10.6 total fantasy points (1.2 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Carter has amassed 2.6 fantasy points (0.9 per game) as he's rushed for two yards and scored zero touchdowns on two carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 24 yards on six grabs (eight targets).

Carter has put up 5.3 fantasy points (1.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 15 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on four carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 38 yards on nine grabs (12 targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Carter's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he caught six balls on six targets for 24 yards, good for 2.4 fantasy points.

Other Cardinals Players

Michael Carter 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 1 6 0 2 12 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 2 8 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Patriots 0 0 0 1 3 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 9 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 8 0 3 14 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0 0 0 6 24 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0 0 0 0 0 0

