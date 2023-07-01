The Minnesota Lynx (6-9) will lean on Napheesa Collier (second in WNBA, 22.4 points per game) when they square off against Brittney Griner (fifth in league, 19.5) and the Phoenix Mercury (3-11) on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Lynx matchup.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Mercury have put together a 3-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lynx have put together a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

Phoenix has covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Minnesota is 6-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

In the Mercury's 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Lynx games have hit the over six out of 15 times this year.

