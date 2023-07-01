The 2023 campaign kicks off for Marquise Brown when the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Marquise Brown Injury Status

Brown is currently not on the injured list.

Is Brown your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Marquise Brown NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Marquise Brown 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 107 TAR, 67 REC, 709 YDS, 3 TD

Rep Brown and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquise Brown Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 89.00 154 48 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 121.08 103 32 2023 ADP - 84 36

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquise Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Chiefs 6 4 43 1 Week 2 @Raiders 11 6 68 0 Week 3 Rams 17 14 140 0 Week 4 @Panthers 11 6 88 1 Week 5 Eagles 10 8 78 1 Week 6 @Seahawks 9 5 68 0 Week 12 Chargers 8 6 46 0 Week 14 Patriots 8 4 34 0 Week 15 @Broncos 8 4 19 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 6 3 57 0 Week 17 @Falcons 9 6 61 0 Week 18 @49ers 4 1 7 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.