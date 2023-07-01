Marquise Brown is +20000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 75th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Want to bet on Marquise Brown? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marquise Brown 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Marquise Brown Insights

Brown hauled in 67 balls for 709 yards last year and scored three TDs. He was targeted 107 times, averaging 59.1 yards per contest.

The Cardinals, who were 21st in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the ball 39.5% of the time.

On offense, Arizona ranked 18th in the NFL with 213.3 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in passing yards allowed per contest (230.3).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Cardinals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Kyler Murray +10000 (24th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Budda Baker +20000 (51st in NFL) Marquise Brown +20000 (75th in NFL) James Conner +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.