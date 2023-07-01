The 2023 season kicks off for Marlon Mack when the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Marlon Mack Injury Status

Mack is currently not on the injured list.

Marlon Mack 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 16 CAR, 84 YDS (5.3 YPC), 1 TD 10 TAR, 8 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD

Marlon Mack Fantasy Insights

Other Cardinals Players

Marlon Mack 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 12 @Panthers 2 7 0 1 5 0 Week 13 @Ravens 2 3 0 1 6 0 Week 14 Chiefs 3 15 0 2 62 1 Week 15 Cardinals 5 37 1 4 26 0 Week 16 @Rams 4 22 0 0 0 0

