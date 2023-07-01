The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Angels.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 50 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.9%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 30 games this year (42.3%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .277 AVG .271 .333 OBP .315 .539 SLG .451 21 XBH 12 7 HR 6 27 RBI 22 28/11 K/BB 22/7 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings