The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals opening the year with a tilt versus the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Kyler Murray Injury Status

Murray is currently listed as active.

Check Out Kyler Murray NFL MVP Odds

Kyler Murray 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 259-for-390 (66.4%), 2,368 YDS (6.1 YPA), 14 TD, 7 INT 67 CAR, 418 YDS, 3 TD

Kyler Murray Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 200.52 31 17 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 202.23 39 30 2023 ADP - 186 25

Kyler Murray 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Chiefs 22 34 193 2 0 5 29 0 Week 2 @Raiders 31 49 277 1 1 5 28 1 Week 3 Rams 37 58 314 0 0 2 8 0 Week 4 @Panthers 23 32 207 2 1 12 26 1 Week 5 Eagles 28 42 250 1 1 4 42 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 23 37 222 0 1 10 100 0 Week 7 Saints 20 29 204 1 0 7 30 0 Week 8 @Vikings 31 44 326 3 2 6 36 0 Week 9 Seahawks 25 35 175 2 0 8 60 0 Week 12 Chargers 18 29 191 2 1 7 56 1 Week 14 Patriots 1 1 9 0 0 1 3 0

