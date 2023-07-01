Kyler Murray: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals opening the year with a tilt versus the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Kyler Murray Injury Status
Murray is currently listed as active.
Kyler Murray 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|259-for-390 (66.4%), 2,368 YDS (6.1 YPA), 14 TD, 7 INT
|67 CAR, 418 YDS, 3 TD
Kyler Murray Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|200.52
|31
|17
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|202.23
|39
|30
|2023 ADP
|-
|186
|25
Kyler Murray 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|22
|34
|193
|2
|0
|5
|29
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|31
|49
|277
|1
|1
|5
|28
|1
|Week 3
|Rams
|37
|58
|314
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|23
|32
|207
|2
|1
|12
|26
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|28
|42
|250
|1
|1
|4
|42
|0
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|23
|37
|222
|0
|1
|10
|100
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|7
|30
|0
|Week 8
|@Vikings
|31
|44
|326
|3
|2
|6
|36
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|25
|35
|175
|2
|0
|8
|60
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|18
|29
|191
|2
|1
|7
|56
|1
|Week 14
|Patriots
|1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
