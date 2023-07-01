Kyler Murray is +12500 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 50th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award. Overall, he has two different props bets available to put money on. Find out more below.

Kyler Murray 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +10000 24th Bet $100 to win $10,000 Off. POY +12500 50th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Kyler Murray Insights

Murray completed 66.4% of his passes for 2,368 yards and 14 TDs last season.

In addition he picked up 418 rushing yards on 67 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 38.0 yards per game.

The Cardinals ran 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% running plays last season. They were 21st in the league in scoring.

Arizona ranked 18th in pass offense (213.3 passing yards per game) and 24th in pass defense (230.3 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

All Cardinals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Kyler Murray +10000 (24th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Budda Baker +20000 (51st in NFL) Marquise Brown +20000 (75th in NFL) James Conner +25000 (112th in NFL)

