Kyle Lewis Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Kyle Lewis returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles AngelsJuly 1 at 10:07 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 7, when he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kyle Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has a double and a home run while hitting .167.
- In three of six games this year, Lewis got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Lewis has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|.200
|AVG
|.154
|.200
|OBP
|.154
|.200
|SLG
|.462
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/0
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
