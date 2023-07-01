Krys Barnes' 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Arizona Cardinals against the Washington Commanders. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Krys Barnes Injury Status

Barnes is currently listed as active.

Is Barnes your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Krys Barnes 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 29 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Barnes and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Cardinals Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Krys Barnes 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 9 @Lions 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 11 Titans 1.0 0.0 12 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 18 Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.