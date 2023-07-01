Kris Boyd is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Arizona Cardinals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Kris Boyd Injury Status

Boyd is currently not on the injury report.

Kris Boyd 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Cardinals Players

Kris Boyd 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

