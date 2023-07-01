Kevin Strong is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Arizona Cardinals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Kevin Strong Injury Status

Strong is currently listed as active.

Kevin Strong 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 23 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Kevin Strong 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 2 @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 1

