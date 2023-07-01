Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is +3000 to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and info on Durant.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kevin Durant MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+3000 (9th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $3000)

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

+25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000) Clutch Player Odds: +4000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $4000)

Think Kevin Durant will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Kevin Durant 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 23 Points 31 713 Rebounds 6.1 141 Assists 5.6 128 Steals 0.8 18 Blocks 1.1 26 FG% 51.8% 248-for-479 3P% 46.7% 50-for-107

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Kevin Durant's Next Game

Matchup: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

NBCS-CA, AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.