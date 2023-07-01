Kevin Durant 2023-24 NBA DPOY Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Looking at odds to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.
Kevin Durant DPOY Odds
- DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
- MVP Odds: +3000 (9th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $3000)
- Clutch Player Odds: +4000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $4000)
Kevin Durant 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|23
|Points
|31
|713
|Rebounds
|6.1
|141
|Assists
|5.6
|128
|Steals
|0.8
|18
|Blocks
|1.1
|26
|FG%
|51.8%
|248-for-479
|3P%
|46.7%
|50-for-107
Kevin Durant's Next Game
- Matchup: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily
