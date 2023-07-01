Kei'Trel Clark and the Arizona Cardinals will match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Clark's stats in the article below.

Kei'Trel Clark Injury Status

Clark is currently not on the injured list.

Kei'Trel Clark 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 18 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Kei'Trel Clark 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Giants 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 10 0 2

