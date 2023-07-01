Could the Arizona Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's best goaltender)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +6000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Karel Vejmelka's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +6000 (16th in NHL)

Think Karel Vejmelka will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Karel Vejmelka 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 14 Goaltending Record -- 4-7-2 Shots Against 13.03 404 Goals Against 3.02 39 Saves 11.77 365 Save % -- 0.903

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Karel Vejmelka's Next Game

Matchup: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks

Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM

10:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

ESPN+,Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.