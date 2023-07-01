Joshua Dobbs: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Joshua Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals opening the year with a game against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Joshua Dobbs Injury Status
Dobbs is currently listed as active.
Joshua Dobbs 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|40-for-68 (58.8%), 411 YDS (6.0 YPA), 2 TD, 2 INT
|8 CAR, 44 YDS, 0 TD
Joshua Dobbs Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|20.84
|351
|47
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|35.67
|307
|35
|2023 ADP
|-
|639
|70
Joshua Dobbs 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|20
|39
|232
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|20
|29
|179
|1
|1
|5
|32
|0
