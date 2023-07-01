The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Joshua Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals opening the year with a game against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Joshua Dobbs Injury Status

Dobbs is currently listed as active.

Is Dobbs your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Joshua Dobbs 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 40-for-68 (58.8%), 411 YDS (6.0 YPA), 2 TD, 2 INT 8 CAR, 44 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joshua Dobbs Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 20.84 351 47 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 35.67 307 35 2023 ADP - 639 70

Other Cardinals Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Joshua Dobbs 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 17 Cowboys 20 39 232 1 1 3 12 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 20 29 179 1 1 5 32 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.