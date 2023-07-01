In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Josh Woods and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Woods' stats in the article below.

Josh Woods Injury Status

Woods is currently not listed as injured.

Josh Woods 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 55 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Josh Woods 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 @Browns 0.5 0.0 6 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 12 Rams 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 13 @Steelers 0.0 1.0 11 0 0

