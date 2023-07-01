James Conner: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
James Conner is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Arizona Cardinals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
James Conner Injury Status
Conner is currently not on the injured list.
James Conner 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|183 CAR, 782 YDS (4.3 YPC), 7 TD
|58 TAR, 46 REC, 300 YDS, 1 TD
James Conner Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|154.20
|61
|19
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|157.30
|64
|23
|2023 ADP
|-
|67
|27
James Conner 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|10
|26
|1
|5
|29
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|7
|25
|0
|2
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|13
|39
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|15
|55
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|9
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|7
|45
|0
|5
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Rams
|21
|69
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 11
|49ers
|14
|42
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|25
|120
|0
|3
|20
|1
|Week 14
|Patriots
|15
|85
|1
|6
|29
|0
|Week 15
|@Broncos
|16
|63
|1
|3
|28
|0
|Week 16
|Buccaneers
|15
|79
|1
|7
|41
|0
|Week 17
|@Falcons
|16
|79
|0
|3
|31
|0
