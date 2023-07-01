At +25000, James Conner is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 112th-best in the league.

James Conner 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

James Conner Insights

Conner averaged 60.2 rushing yards per game with seven touchdowns last year. Conner complemented his performance on the ground with 3.5 receptions and 23.1 receiving yards per game.

The Cardinals ran 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% running plays last year. They were 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Arizona totaled 110.2 rushing yards per game on offense (22nd in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 14th on defense with 118.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Cardinals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Kyler Murray +10000 (24th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Budda Baker +20000 (51st in NFL) Marquise Brown +20000 (75th in NFL) James Conner +25000 (112th in NFL)

