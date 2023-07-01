Jalen Thompson's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Arizona Cardinals against the Washington Commanders. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Jalen Thompson Injury Status

Thompson is currently listed as active.

Is Thompson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jalen Thompson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 109 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Rep Thompson and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Cardinals Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jalen Thompson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 2 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 10 0 1 Week 3 Rams 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 1 1 Week 5 Eagles 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 6 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 7 Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 8 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 10 @Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Chargers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 14 Patriots 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 15 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 10 0 1 Week 17 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 18 @49ers 0.0 1.0 8 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.