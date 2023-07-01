Greg Dortch: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Greg Dortch is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Arizona Cardinals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Greg Dortch Injury Status
Dortch is currently listed as active.
Greg Dortch 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|64 TAR, 52 REC, 467 YDS, 2 TD
Greg Dortch Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|61.10
|212
|77
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|51.17
|261
|101
|2023 ADP
|-
|292
|98
Greg Dortch 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|9
|7
|63
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|4
|4
|55
|1
|Week 3
|Rams
|10
|9
|80
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Week 8
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|49ers
|10
|9
|103
|0
|Week 16
|Buccaneers
|11
|10
|98
|0
|Week 17
|@Falcons
|10
|4
|15
|0
|Week 18
|@49ers
|4
|4
|30
|0
