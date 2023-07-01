Greg Dortch is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Arizona Cardinals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Greg Dortch Injury Status

Dortch is currently listed as active.

Greg Dortch 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 64 TAR, 52 REC, 467 YDS, 2 TD

Greg Dortch Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 61.10 212 77 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 51.17 261 101 2023 ADP - 292 98

Other Cardinals Players

Greg Dortch 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Chiefs 9 7 63 0 Week 2 @Raiders 4 4 55 1 Week 3 Rams 10 9 80 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 1 6 0 Week 7 Saints 1 1 5 1 Week 8 @Vikings 3 2 12 0 Week 9 Seahawks 1 1 0 0 Week 11 49ers 10 9 103 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 11 10 98 0 Week 17 @Falcons 10 4 15 0 Week 18 @49ers 4 4 30 0

