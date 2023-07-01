Grayson Allen of the Phoenix Suns is +25000 to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on Allen.

Grayson Allen Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Grayson Allen 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 22 Points 12.2 269 Rebounds 4.6 101 Assists 2.7 59 Steals 0.9 19 Blocks 0.5 11 FG% 48.6% 90-for-185 3P% 44.9% 48-for-107

Grayson Allen's Next Game

Matchup: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

Game Day: December 22, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

