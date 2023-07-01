Geoff Swaim: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Geoff Swaim and the Arizona Cardinals opening the year with a bout versus the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Geoff Swaim Injury Status
Swaim is currently not listed as injured.
Geoff Swaim 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|16 TAR, 12 REC, 58 YDS, 1 TD
Geoff Swaim Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|11.80
|410
|78
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|12.19
|462
|87
|2023 ADP
|-
|939
|142
Geoff Swaim 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|4
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|3
|3
|19
|1
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|1
|1
|5
|0
