The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Geoff Swaim and the Arizona Cardinals opening the year with a bout versus the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Geoff Swaim Injury Status

Swaim is currently not listed as injured.

Geoff Swaim 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 16 TAR, 12 REC, 58 YDS, 1 TD

Geoff Swaim Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 11.80 410 78 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 12.19 462 87 2023 ADP - 939 142

Other Cardinals Players

Geoff Swaim 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 4 3 19 0 Week 3 Raiders 3 3 19 1 Week 5 @Commanders 1 1 5 0 Week 7 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 1 1 3 0 Week 12 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 1 1 4 0 Week 16 Texans 1 1 -1 0 Week 17 Cowboys 1 1 4 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 1 1 5 0

