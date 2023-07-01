Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on July 1 at 10:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rays.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 35 of 61 games this season (57.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (24.6%).
- In 61 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Moreno has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this year (20 of 61), with more than one RBI four times (6.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (23.0%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|26
|.306
|AVG
|.209
|.333
|OBP
|.253
|.352
|SLG
|.330
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/6
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 5.54 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
