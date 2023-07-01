Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Saturday, Evan Longoria (hitting .364 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Angels.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .254.
- In 54.8% of his games this year (23 of 42), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 26.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has an RBI in 16 of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 45.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.292
|AVG
|.215
|.324
|OBP
|.301
|.662
|SLG
|.462
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|22/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.54, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .283 batting average against him.
