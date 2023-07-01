Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .306 with 10 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Rivera has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 42 games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, Rivera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 42 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.286
|AVG
|.324
|.282
|OBP
|.370
|.371
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|12/0
|K/BB
|16/6
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Anderson (4-2) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
