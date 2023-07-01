In Week 16 of the 2023 season, Emari Demercado and the Arizona Cardinals will match up with the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Demercado's stats in the piece below.

Demercado has 157 rushing yards on 27 attempts (52.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Emari Demercado Injury Status

Demercado is currently listed as active.

Emari Demercado 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 56 CAR, 274 YDS (4.9 YPC), 2 TD 19 TAR, 13 REC, 70 YDS, 0 TD

Emari Demercado Fantasy Insights

Demercado is the 59th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 200th overall, as he has posted 46.4 total fantasy points (5.2 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Demercado has generated 22.4 fantasy points (7.5 per game) as he's run for 157 yards and scored one touchdown on 27 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with seven yards on two grabs (four targets).

Demercado has generated 31.6 fantasy points (6.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 226 yards with one touchdown on 42 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 30 yards on seven receptions (10 targets).

The peak of Demercado's fantasy campaign was a Week 15 outburst versus the San Francisco 49ers, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 13.0 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 64 rushing yards on four attempts (16.0 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Emari Demercado disappointed his fantasy managers against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, when he mustered only 0.2 fantasy points (2 carries, 2 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Other Cardinals Players

Emari Demercado 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Giants 1 -2 0 2 7 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 3 0 3 21 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 45 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 11 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 13 58 0 4 17 0 Week 8 Ravens 20 78 0 1 1 0 Week 12 Rams 3 15 0 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 4 64 1 1 6 0

