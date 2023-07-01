Shohei Ohtani brings a two-game homer streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (44-40) game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (49-34) whose Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has also homered in two straight. It starts at 10:07 PM ET on Saturday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels will give the nod to Tyler Anderson (4-2) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (4-4).

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (4-4) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Over 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.97 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.

Nelson enters this matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Nelson will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 16 appearances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

The Angels' Anderson (4-2) will make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 5.54, a 1.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.540.

He has five quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Anderson will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

