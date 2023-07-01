The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Shohei Ohtani and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Nelson Stats

Ryne Nelson (4-4) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 17th start of the season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Nelson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

The 25-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.97), 61st in WHIP (1.452), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Jun. 25 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 at Brewers Jun. 20 5.0 6 3 3 6 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 4.0 10 5 5 5 2 at Tigers Jun. 10 5.2 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Braves Jun. 3 4.2 6 3 3 0 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ryne Nelson's player props with BetMGM.

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 86 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.372/.514 on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jun. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples, 30 home runs, 45 walks and 67 RBI (98 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a .310/.396/.674 slash line on the year.

Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with a double, two triples, six home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 0 5 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 27 3-for-3 2 2 2 9 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 1

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 42 RBI (77 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.368/.491 so far this season.

Trout heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.