Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Tyler Anderson, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Angels are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +100 odds to upset. The total is 10 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023

10:07 PM ET

Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -120 +100 10 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. Arizona and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that stretch being 9.7.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 22, or 53.7%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona has entered 35 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 16-19 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 39 of its 83 chances.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-20 25-14 19-13 30-21 36-23 13-11

